Watch Keke Palmer’s New Music Video ‘FRFR’ From Her Remarkable Visual Album ‘Big Boss’
05/17/2023
The multihyphenate artist’s latest work combines her superb singing and acting ability.
01:21
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Wu-Tang Clan vs. Juice Crew
Wu-Tang Clan vs. Juice Crew: Shaolin's finest meet NY's lyrical pioneers! RZA, GZA & Method Man face Big Daddy Kane & Kool G Rap. Which crew will triumph? You decide!
05/09/2023
Exclusive
01:18
Midwest: Soulquarians vs. Hypnotize Minds
This Midwest match pits the Soulquarians, the multitalented collective whose musical impact is still felt today, against Hypnotize Minds, founded by the Oscar-winning duo Three 6 Mafia.
05/09/2023
01:23
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Round 1 Recap
Epic battles across the map! Who brought the heat? Revisit the clashes and cast your vote. Help decide who advances to Round 3!
05/09/2023
00:35
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Voting Explainer
Here are the ways that you can vote for the Greatest Rap Crew of All Time
05/09/2023
00:38
Hip Hop Weekly Facts 8-14, 2023
Check out this week's Hip Hop facts for May 8-14, 2023 featuring 50 Cent, Was and Kendrick Lamar.
05/10/2023
01:28
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Death Row vs. NWA & The Posse
Death Row vs. NWA & The Posse: Dr. Dre's legacy in the spotlight! His Death Row team, with Snoop & Pac, faces off against his roots, NWA & The Posse. Which part of Dre's past reigns?
05/12/2023
01:29
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: TDE vs. Sick Wid It
TDE vs. Sick Wid It: Kendrick & ScHoolboy Q meet E-40's crew in a Cali face-off. Renaissance or hyphy, who dominates? Your vote decides!
05/12/2023
Exclusive
01:29
Dirty South: YMCMB vs. No Limit Soldiers
In the Dirty South bracket, both YMCMB and No Limit Soldiers boast impressive lists of chart-topping hits, like Lil Wayne's career-making "Lollipop" and Mystikal's "Danger (Been So Long)."
05/12/2023
Exclusive
01:29
Dirty South: So So Def vs. Dungeon Family
So So Def, founded by Jermaine Dupri, is known for its innovative productions and memorable hits, and ATL's Dungeon Family features Dirty South icons like OutKast, CeeLo Green and Future.
05/12/2023
03:59
‘Praise This’ Star Crystal Renee Hayslett Talks About Her Big Break In Hollywood And The Faith Walk That Ignited Her Spiritual JourneyAmerica in Black
In the latest episode of BET News’ “America In Black,” the actress, best known for starring in Tyler Perry's BET+ show “Zatima,” talks about her new role.
05/16/2023
01:42
00:46
Weekly Hip Hop Facts May 15-21, 2023
Check out this week's Hip Hop facts for May 15-21, 2023 featuring
05/22/2023
01:26
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Wu-Tang Clan vs. Ruff Ryders
Wu-Tang Clan vs. Ruff Ryders: The Shaolin warriors meet street grit in a lyrical brawl! Who brings more heat - RZA, GZA & Method Man or DMX's relentless crew? It's your call!
05/23/2023
01:20
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: G.O.O.D. Music vs. Hypnotize Minds
G.O.O.D. Music vs. Hypnotize Minds: Kanye's crew vs Three 6 Mafia's gritty Midwest vibes. Genius production or haunting anthems - who'll win? Your call!
05/23/2023
01:28
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Death Row vs. TDE
Death Row vs. TDE: West Coast clash! Snoop, Dre & Pac rep the old guard, while Kendrick & ScHoolboy Q bring new vibes. Who reigns supreme? Your vote matters!
05/23/2023
01:29
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Round 2 Recap & Round 3 Preview
Epic battles continue! Who brought the heat? Revisit the clashes and cast your vote. Help decide who advances to Round 4!
05/23/2023
01:26
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: YMCMB vs. So So Def
YMCMB vs. So So Def: Wayne & Nicki vs Jermaine Dupri's ATL empire. Chart-toppers clash, legacies at stake. Whose label prevails? You decide!
05/23/2023
00:46
Weekly Hip Hop Facts - May 22-28, 2023
Check out this week's Hip Hop facts featuring Just Blaze and 9th Wonder.
05/26/2023
01:26
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Round 3 Recap
East vs. Midwest. West vs. Dirty South. The ultimate rap battlegrounds. Vote on this epic clash of coasts and regions. Who will conquer? Prepare for the semifinal showdown!
05/31/2023
01:20
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Wu-Tang Clan vs. GOOD Music
Wu-Tang vs. G.O.O.D. Music: The lyrical warriors of Shaolin vs. the sonic innovation of Ye. Classic hip-hop meets modern genius. Whose style dominates? You decide! Haahtag your crew and #BETGreatestRapCrew when you vote.
05/31/2023
