West Coast: TDE vs. Sick Wid' It
05/12/2023
Top Dawg Entertainment can't be too "HUMBLE." with stars like Kendrick Lamar on its roster, but Sick Wid' It's impactful legacy makes it a strong contender in the West Coast bracket.
01:28
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time - YMCMB vs. Grand Hustle
There's no shortage of hitmakers with artists like Lil Wayne and Drake in the Young Money Cash Money Billionaires -- AKA YMCMB -- crew, but TI's Grand Hustle boasts its superstars as well.
05/03/2023
00:38
Hip Hop Weekly Facts - May 1-7, 2023
Check out this week's Hip Hop facts for May 1 - 7, 2023.
05/04/2023
01:21
East Coast: Ruff Ryders vs. G-Unit
In the East Coast bracket, Ruff Ryders, boasting members like DMX, Eve and Swizz Beatz, goes up against G-Unit, founded by 50 Cent and featuring Lloyd Banks, Tony Yayo and more.
05/09/2023
01:17
Midwest: G.O.O.D. Music vs. Shady
Big names battle in the Midwest bracket, with G.O.O.D. Music, the crew that helped elevate the careers of Kanye West, Pusha T and Kid Cudi, up against Eminem's label, Shady.
05/09/2023
01:21
East Coast: Wu-Tang Clan vs. Juice Crew
Wu-Tang Clan redefined the sound of East Coast rap with its debut album, "Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)," but Juice Crew's complex rhymes and answer records make them a tough opponent.
05/09/2023
01:18
Midwest: Soulquarians vs. Hypnotize Minds
This Midwest match pits the Soulquarians, the multitalented collective whose musical impact is still felt today, against Hypnotize Minds, founded by the Oscar-winning duo Three 6 Mafia.
05/09/2023
01:23
Round 1 Is Complete!
The votes have been counted for Round 1, and the 16 rap crews still in the running for the top spot include Wu-Tang Clan, N.W.A and the Posse, So So Def, and more.
05/09/2023
00:35
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Voting Explainer
Here are the ways that you can vote for the Greatest Rap Crew of All Time
05/09/2023
00:38
Hip Hop Weekly Facts 8-14, 2023
Check out this week's Hip Hop facts for May 8-14, 2023 featuring 50 Cent, Was and Kendrick Lamar.
05/10/2023
01:28
West Coast: Death Row vs. N.W.A and the Posse
Death Row's Snoop, Tupac and Warren G face off against N.W.A and the Posse's Ice Cube, Eazy-E and Dr. Dre for West Coast supremacy.
05/12/2023
01:29
01:29
Dirty South: YMCMB vs. No Limit Soldiers
In the Dirty South bracket, both YMCMB and No Limit Soldiers boast impressive lists of chart-topping hits, like Lil Wayne's career-making "Lollipop" and Mystikal's "Danger (Been So Long)."
05/12/2023
01:29
Dirty South: So So Def vs. Dungeon Family
So So Def, founded by Jermaine Dupri, is known for its innovative productions and memorable hits, and ATL's Dungeon Family features Dirty South icons like OutKast, CeeLo Green and Future.
05/12/2023
03:59
‘Praise This’ Star Crystal Renee Hayslett Talks About Her Big Break In Hollywood And The Faith Walk That Ignited Her Spiritual JourneyAmerica in Black
In the latest episode of BET News’ “America In Black,” the actress, best known for starring in Tyler Perry's BET+ show “Zatima,” talks about her new role.
05/16/2023
01:42
Watch Keke Palmer’s New Music Video ‘FRFR’ From Her Remarkable Visual Album ‘Big Boss’
The multihyphenate artist’s latest work combines two of her strongest assets, singing and acting.
05/17/2023
00:46
Weekly Hip Hop Facts May 15-21, 2023
Check out this week's Hip Hop facts for May 15-21, 2023 featuring
05/22/2023
01:26
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Wu-Tang Clan vs. Ruff Ryders
Wu-Tang Clan vs. Ruff Ryders: The Shaolin warriors meet street grit in a lyrical brawl! Who brings more heat - RZA, GZA & Method Man or DMX's relentless crew? It's your call!
05/23/2023
01:20
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: G.O.O.D. Music vs. Hypnotize Minds
G.O.O.D. Music vs. Hypnotize Minds: Kanye's crew vs Three 6 Mafia's gritty Midwest vibes. Genius production or haunting anthems - who'll win? Your call!
05/23/2023
01:28
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Death Row vs. TDE
Death Row vs. TDE: West Coast clash! Snoop, Dre & Pac rep the old guard, while Kendrick & ScHoolboy Q bring new vibes. Who reigns supreme? Your vote matters!
05/23/2023
01:29
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Round 2 Recap & Round 3 Preview
Epic battles continue! Who brought the heat? Revisit the clashes and cast your vote. Help decide who advances to Round 4!
05/23/2023
