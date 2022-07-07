Magic Johnson And LL Cool J Spend Annual Vacation In Greece 07/11/2022
The pair reportedly boarded a $150K a day luxury super yacht and cruised to some of the world’s most beautiful destinations.
01:10
Brandy Responds To Her Brother Ray J Getting Her Face Tattooed On His Leg!
The 'One Wish' singer also tattooed his sister's name on his arm with a font that paid tribute to her 1994 self-titled debut album.
07/07/2022
01:30
US Army Presents: The Most Surprising and Most Talked About Moments From the BET Awards
Culture's Biggest Night was one to remember!
07/08/2022
02:29
BET Awards 2022: Red Carpet Talks
We're talking music, culture, and more with some of our favorite stars on the 2022 BET Awards' red carpet!
07/08/2022
01:12
BET Awards 2022: Nipsey Hussle: A Hero Always in Our Hearts
The rapper, activist, and hero wanted to lift his community, and he proved it every day.
07/08/2022
01:01
BET Awards 2022 'This is the Remix:' The Celebs Who Sparkled And Shined on the Red Carpet
Celebs walked the red carpet at the BET Awards 2022, ready to be seen in glistening and gleaming fabrics!
07/08/2022
01:05
Kirk Franklin Speaks On R. Kelly: 'It's Hard to Separate An Artist From the Art'
Kelly will now stand trial in Illinois in August on federal child pornography and obstruction charges.
07/08/2022
01:10
Gunna Denied Bond Again After Prosecutors Allege Concern For Witness Safety
His attorney argues nothing is indicating their client should remain imprisoned; however, the judge says he could intimidate potential witnesses.
07/11/2022
01:02
Eddie Murphy's Daughter Bria Ties The Knot In Swanky Beverly Hills Wedding
The 32-year-old was escorted down the aisle by Eddie Murphy and her mother, Nicole.
07/11/2022
01:12
Singer And Actor Adam Wade Dies At 87
He's remembered for appearances in iconic Black films and made history as the first Black game show host.
07/11/2022
01:09
'The Wendy Williams Show' Website, Social Media Erased, Fans React
A message stating, “Sorry, this page isn’t available” error appeared on the IG handle @WendyShow.
07/11/2022
01:04
01:12
Norman Baker Gets Real About 'The Wendy Williams Show' Finale
The producer spoke with Carlos King on his 'Reality with the King' podcast.
07/12/2022
01:01
Charles Barkley Donates $1 Million To Spelman College
He was inspired to donate after seeing the institution's impact on his business partner's daughter.
07/12/2022
01:14
Pastor John Gray Hospitalized For Pulmonary Embolism
His wife shared online how he "will need two types of surgery due to the pressure now on the heart" and is not allowed to move, walk, or go to the bathroom.
07/12/2022
01:01
Young Thug's 'RICO' Case and 'YSL' Label Will Be Explored in New Documentary
The project will examine "the controversial practice of prosecutors using rap lyrics as evidence."
07/12/2022
01:07
Former NFL Running Back Marion Barber III Cause Of Death Released By Coroner
The 38-year-old was found unresponsive by Frisco, Texas, police on June 1, who were making a welfare call to his apartment.
07/13/2022
01:07
Steve Harvey Reveals The Names On His Mount Rushmore of Comedians
A&E’s 'Right to Offend: The Black Comedy Revolution' showcases the historic highs that have led to barriers being broken in the comedy business.
07/13/2022
01:02
Busisiwe Lurayi Dies Suddenly, Star Of Netflix Show ‘How to Ruin Christmas’
At this time, her cause of death remains unknown as the autopsy report results are underway.
07/13/2022
01:01
LeBron James Breaks Silence About Brittney Griner's Arrest
"I'm terrified I might be here forever," Griner wrote by hand from a Russian prison, according to CBS News, addressed to President Biden.
07/13/2022
01:01
Miracle Watts And Tyler Lepley Throw An Epic Western Themed Baby Shower In Houston
“We celebrated our baby amongst a few close friends and family. Thank you everyone for showing up for us,” Watts shared on Instagram.
07/13/2022
Trailer
00:30
Black Women Building Empires on About Her Business
From orthodontists to fitness experts, Black women entrepreneurs and their successful businesses take the spotlight on the new season of About Her Business, premiering August 6 at 10/9c.
07/28/2022
Trailer
01:35
It's a Season of Healing on The Ms. Pat Show
Pat tries to deal with her past and focus more on her family on Season 2 of The Ms. Pat Show, streaming August 11 on BET+.
07/28/2022
Trailer
00:15
Madam DeVille Takes No Prisoners on All the Queen's Men
Lives are at stake and power is up for grabs as Madam zeroes in on her enemies on Season 2 of All the Queen's Men, now streaming on BET+.
07/14/2022
Trailer
00:30
Season 1 of Sacrifice Begins Where the Hit Movie Left Off
Entertainment attorney Daniella Hernandez hunts for the truth about her dead parents on the BET+ Original series Sacrifice, starring Paula Patton and premiering Aug. 17 at 9/8c on BET.
07/13/2022