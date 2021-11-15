Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty On All Charges 11/19/2021
After the jury deliberated for three and a half days, Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges after shooting three people, killing two of them.
Watching
01:14
Ben Crump To Represent Over 200 People In Astroworld Lawsuits
Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña said that Travis Scott should have stopped the show, but Scott's spokesperson told CBS 'This Morning' that "he was not responsible for this."
11/15/2021
01:18
Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: 500 Wisconsin National Guard Troops Activated Ahead Of Verdict
The national guard is being deployed in preparation for whatever verdict comes down, which could cause massive protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and the U.S.
11/15/2021
01:13
Judge Allowed Kyle Rittenhouse To Randomly Select The 12 Jurors Who Will Decide His Fate
Juror numbers were written on pieces of paper and placed into a metal raffle drum, which was spun with a crank, where the 18-year-old randomly selected from the tumbler.
11/17/2021
02:21
Young Dolph Shot And Killed In Memphis
Bystanders also posted a video on Twitter of the aftermath, saying, "Ain't no way these folks just killed Dolph."
11/18/2021
01:30
Date Set For Murder Trial Of Former Texas Officer Accused Of Killing Atatiana Jefferson
The trial of Aaron Dean, who fatally shot Jefferson in Oct. 2019 while playing video games with her nephew, has been set after a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.
11/18/2021
01:10
PHOTOS: Memphis Police Share Photos Of Two Suspects In Young Dolph's Murder Case
The surveillance photos show two masked individuals armed with guns and aiming at a target; they then fled in a white two-door Mercedes Benz.
11/19/2021
01:37
Black Atlanta-Area Power Couple Found Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide
"The reason I'm going live is sometimes you gotta reach out and tell people that you need love. You need support; you need care," Keianna Burns, Facebook live, October.
11/19/2021
01:23
R. Kelly Associate Sentenced To 8 Years In Prison
Michael Williams pleaded guilty to an arson charge after setting one of the disgraced artist's accuser's cars on fire.
11/19/2021
01:11
Julius Jones Granted Clemency Hours Before Scheduled Execution
The 41-year-old was scheduled for execution at 4 PM central time in the Oklahoma State Penitentiary for the alleged murder of Paul Howell, one he says he did not commit.
11/19/2021
01:22
City Of Aurora To Pay $15 Million To Elijah McClain's Family In Highest Settlement Ever
The 23-year-old died days after being stopped by cops, a chokehold was applied, and paramedics injected him with ketamine.
11/19/2021
01:25
Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty On All Charges
After the jury deliberated for three and a half days, Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges after shooting three people, killing two of them.
11/19/2021
01:17
Young Dolph: Police Reportedly Locate Getaway Car In Fatal Shooting
The two-door white Mercedes Benz is allegedly tied to a double shooting in Covington, where one woman died of her injuries, according to WKRN.
11/22/2021
01:06
Prayers Up: The "Where We About To Eat At" Viral Star Antwain Fowler Dies At 6
He suffered from autoimmune enteropathy and had more than 25 surgeries.
11/22/2021
01:15
Seriously Ill Mississippi Teen Chooses To Help The Homeless With His Make-A-Wish
Make-A-Wish Mississippi offered Adeola Olagbegi a wish of his choice after a successful bone marrow transplant, but he chose to grant free meals to the homeless for a year.
11/23/2021
01:37
White Kansas City Detective Convicted in 2019 Fatal Shooting of Black Man Cameron Lamb
This marks the first time that a law enforcement officer in that city was convicted of killing a Black man.
11/23/2021
01:34
Kyle Rittenhouse Says He's "Not A Racist" And Supports Black Lives Matter
"This case has nothing to do with race. It never had anything to do with race. It had to do with the right to self-defense," he explained during a FOX News interview.
11/24/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Soul Train Awards 2021The BET Soul Train Awards 2021 Is the Hottest Party in Town
Bring the crew, assemble the squad, and join hosts Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell for a certified good time at the BET Soul Train Awards 2021 on November 28 at 8/7c.
11/19/2021
Trailer
00:30
Klutch Academy Trailer
Kenya Barris and Rich Paul present Klutch Academy, a docuseries about six players on the road to the NBA draft that goes behind the business of basketball, premiering November 23 at 11/10c.
11/08/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021