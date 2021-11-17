Prayers Up: The "Where We About To Eat At" Viral Star Antwain Fowler Dies At 6 11/22/2021
He suffered from autoimmune enteropathy and had more than 25 surgeries.
Remy Ma And Fat Joe Will Guest Host 'The Wendy Williams Show'
The rappers are scheduled to take over during Thanksgiving week on Tuesday (Nov. 23) and Wednesday (Nov. 24).
11/17/2021
Shaunie O'Neal And Pastor Keion Henderson Get Engaged— Here’s How He Popped The Question With A HUGE Diamond Ring!
The soon-to-be bride recapped the big engagement, which included fireworks!
11/17/2021
Serena Williams Credits Her Mom For Supporting Family After Dad Quit His Job
"My dad at one point was working, and then, he stopped," Serena revealed during a Red Table Talk sit-down.
11/17/2021
Tamar Braxton Addresses Home Burglary By A Man She Knows: "You Did Not Break Me"
"What your broken a** don't realize that God gave me that home and every single thing in it during a pandemic," she wrote on Instagram.
11/18/2021
2021 Soul Train Awards: 3 Things To Know About This Year’s ‘Best Gospel/Inspirational’ Nominee Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Having been raised in the church and being a pastor, Cobbs Leonard's dedication to her craft is unmatched.
11/18/2021
Marvel Says They Will Not Recast Chadwick Boseman's "Black Panther" Character In MCU
"You will not see T'Challa in the MCU 616 universe. We couldn't do it," said Nate Moore, Marvel's VP of Development.
11/18/2021
PHOTOS: Memphis Police Share Photos Of Two Suspects In Young Dolph's Murder Case
The surveillance photos show two masked individuals armed with guns and aiming at a target; they then fled in a white two-door Mercedes Benz.
11/19/2021
4 Songs That Prove Why Jimmy Jam And Terry Lewis Are "Certified Soul" Nominees
The iconic producing duo took home the 'Legend' award at the 2019 Soul Train Awards.
11/19/2021
"Challenging:" Dwyane Wade Describes Not Living With Youngest Son Xavier
The former NBA star describes the challenges of parenting his 8-year-old son, Xavier Zechariah, whom he shares with a woman from a previous relationship.
11/22/2021
Young Dolph: Police Reportedly Locate Getaway Car In Fatal Shooting
The two-door white Mercedes Benz is allegedly tied to a double shooting in Covington, where one woman died of her injuries, according to WKRN.
11/22/2021
Cardi B Sets The Stage On Fire Hosting The American Music Awards
Fireworks went off when Cardi B took to the Microsoft Theater stage in Los Angeles, setting the tone for the excitement she stirred at the American Music Awards.
11/22/2021
Shereé Whitfield And BF Reportedly Not Speaking After 'RHOA' Scene
Find out why a meet-up with Tyrone Gilliams, slated to air on the Bravo reality show, could have cost him his freedom.
11/22/2021
2021 Soul Train Awards: Cute Couple Moments
These couples displayed major PDA on the red carpet!
11/22/2021
Jeezy Surprises Jeannie Mai Jenkins During Her On-Air Baby Shower
The lovebirds recently sat down on 'The Real' to chat about their union, along with revealing their baby plans.
11/23/2021
'The Wendy Williams Show' Hits Ratings High With Sherri Shepherd As Host
The daytime series is going strong without the star of the show.
11/23/2021
2021 Soul Train Awards: 3 Classic Records From 'Soul Cypher' Performer Elle Varner
The powerhouse vocalist is a part of this year's "Soul Cypher" with several other artists in the genre.
11/23/2021
Ashanti Reveals Who Keeps Her Inspired And How She Does Her Body Good
The 2021 "Lady of Soul" honoree will perform a medley of her hits at this year's Soul Train Awards.
11/24/2021
Soul Train Awards 'Legend' Honoree Maxwell Talks To BET.com About Love, Gratitude And Making Babies
The iconic R&B singer will also perform at this year's show.
11/24/2021
Cardi B To Star In First Comedy Movie 'Assisted Living'
The film will follow the rapper portraying Amber, a small-time crook who finds herself in over her head when a heist goes wrong.
11/24/2021
