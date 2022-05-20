Macy Gray & The California Jet Club - "Every Night" 10/22/2022
Macy Gray & The California Jet Club are joined by Maino to celebrate life and all the places music has taken them in the video for "Every Night."
Watching
Performance
04:05
Raheem DeVaughn - "If I Don't"
In the video for "If I Don't," Raheem DeVaughn sings about a woman who challenges her partner to be a better man.
05/20/2022
Performance
02:38
Big K.R.I.T. - "Rhode Clean"
Big K.R.I.T goes old school as he plays a classy lounge act for a retro audience of admirers in the music video for his track "Rhode Clean."
06/01/2022
Performance
03:46
J. Brown featuring Tank - "Don't Rush"
Every lady in the room has her eyes on J. Brown and Tank as they heat up a karaoke bar with their sultry slow jam in the music video for "Don't Rush."
06/03/2022
Performance
03:47
BeMyFiasco featuring Little Brother - "Outside the Lines"
Dallas singer-songwriter BeMyFiasco is joined by rap duo Little Brother as she sings about taking another chance at love in the music video for "Outside the Lines."
06/08/2022
Performance
03:31
Atozzio - "Feel Better"
Relationships get very complicated very fast in the music video for Atlanta-based recording artist Atozzio's single "Feel Better."
06/17/2022
Performance
02:59
Ambré - "Wild Life…"
R&B singer-songwriter Ambré shows her lover around her hometown of New Orleans in the music video for "Wild Life…" from her EP "3000˚."
07/06/2022
Performance
03:22
Ambré featuring Jvck James - "I'm Baby"
New Orleans singer-songwriter Ambré sings about letting her lover take charge in the music video for "I'm Baby," featuring Jvck James.
07/13/2022
Performance
02:54
Muni Long featuring Saweetie - "Baby Boo"
Muni Long and Saweetie show off their moves in a sweet dream sequence video for their catchy collab that's all about making a dating app match their "Baby Boo."
07/13/2022
Performance
03:32
Dyllón Burnside - "Superpowers"
Dyllón Burnside makes no apologies for being his authentic self as he celebrates his uniqueness and his "Superpowers" in the passionate music video for his new single.
07/15/2022
Performance
04:12
Monica featuring Ty Dolla $ign - "Friends"
Monica dances in the desert and sings with Ty Dolla $ign in the video for their track "Friends" from Monica's album "TRENCHES."
07/21/2022
Performance
04:02
The Ton3s - "Got So Much Love"
Soul trio The Ton3s tries to put their loves' minds at ease in the music video for "Got So Much Love," directed by J. Inez.
08/03/2022
Performance
03:50
After 7 - "Tomorrow Can Wait"
After 7 breaks out some seriously smooth moves and velvety vocals to make their special ladies swoon in the music video for "Tomorrow Can Wait."
08/05/2022
Performance
02:43
J. Brown - "I Just Can't Love You"
J. Brown decides to address his own issues and learn to love himself before he can love his partner in the music video for "I Just Can't Love You."
08/11/2022
Performance
03:29
MARIAH. - "BIZNESS"
MARIAH. sings about a clingy ex who can't catch a clue in the music video for "BIZNESS."
08/16/2022
Performance
03:40
Ambré featuring BEAM and Destin Conrad - "Illusionz"
Ambré contemplates the power of loyalty and what it means to have a ride-or-die in the video for "Illusionz," featuring BEAM and Destin Conrad.
08/29/2022
Exclusive
03:57
Zoom-a-Zoom-Zoom-Zoom: 30 Years of "Rump Shaker"
Director Dorinda Bagwell and other crew recall shooting the infamous music video for Wreckx-N-Effect's 1992 hit "Rump Shaker," which only gained more popularity when it was banned by MTV.
09/08/2022
Performance
03:28
Jade Novah - "Trip"
R&B singer Jade Novah promises to show her lover all the wonders of the world, from the snow-laden forest to the lush jungle, in the glamorous music video for her song "Trip."
09/15/2022
Performance
03:01
Kevin Ross - "Sweet Release (Acoustic Version)"
R&B artist Kevin Ross and his accompanying guitarist deliver a dreamy vibe with an acoustic performance of Ross's song "Sweet Release" from his album "Drive 2."
09/16/2022
Performance
03:24
Adanna Duru - "Boogie"
Adanna Duru turns up and gets down with a group of friends at a groovy disco party in the music video for her funky track "Boogie."
10/21/2022
