La'Ron Hines Hosts BET Talks: McDonald's Future 22 | Part I 03/31/2022
BET Talks: McDonald's Future 22 is a series that will spotlight dynamic, young leaders impacting their communities. Our host, La'Ron Hines, sits down with these Gamechangers as we get to know more about them and the platform they're using to invoke change. Part I features, Dara Ashley Freemon, JC Smith, Marcyssa Brown aka Horizem, and Earl Robinson.
01:10
Charlotte Woman Accused Of Spending COVID Money On Shopping Sprees And Cars
Nkhenge Shropshire, who reportedly received at least $45,000 in funding and served prison time for filing false tax returns, is charged with wire fraud conspiracy.
03/24/2022
01:00
Young Dolph Murder Suspect, Justin Johnson, Attacked In Jail
Johnson's lawyer, Juni Ganguli, said the 23-year-old was in the facility's visitation area when he was attacked.
03/24/2022
01:16
Sen. Cory Booker Moves Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson To Tears: 'You Are Worthy'
As Jackson wiped away tears, Booker praised, “Nobody is going to steal that joy. You have earned this spot."
03/24/2022
01:15
Deion Sanders Blasts NFL Scouts Absent From Jackson State Pro Day
"You 10 that's missing, if I catch you at Mississippi State or Ole Miss, it's going to be a problem," the coach warned.
03/24/2022
01:23
Two Amazon Flex Drivers Mistaken As Burglars Shot While Making Deliveries, Sues For $400M
The suit says Amazon failed to provide logo-branded materials to the independent drivers that would properly identify them, as the shooter thought they were burglars.
03/25/2022
01:14
Miami Beach Spring Break Curfew Criticized As Targeting Black People
The City of Miami Beach Commission voted unanimously to declare a state of emergency after five people were shot and nine officers were injured.
03/25/2022
01:24
‘Heartbroken:’ 14-Year-Old Dies In Fall From Massive Drop Tower At Florida Amusement Park
Yarnell Sampson told WTVT that his son, Tyre Sampson, told his friends that he was worried that he would not make it through the ride.
03/28/2022
01:07
St. Louis Girl Shoots Cousin And Herself On Instagram Live While Playing With A Gun
Police originally listed the incident as a murder-suicide, but Shanise Harvey, the mother of the 12-year-old, insists it was a freak accident.
03/29/2022
01:22
Woman Writes Letter In Support Of Reducing Sentence Of Kidnapper Who Raised Her
Kamiyah Mobley says Gloria Williams is "her mother," despite Williams abducting her in 1998 and raising her as her own.
03/29/2022
01:12
Hundreds Of Black Students Escape War In Ukraine
Some videos shared online appear to show African students being kept from boarding trains out of Ukraine in order to make space for Ukrainian citizens.
03/29/2022
10:31
03/31/2022
01:00
101-Year-Old Merrill Pittman Cooper Finally Gets High School Diploma
During the segregated 1930s, the centenarian's family was too poor to keep him in school.
03/31/2022
01:16
WNBA Players Speak Out About Brittney Griner Detainment
The pro basketball star has been imprisoned in Russia since February.
04/01/2022
01:58
Safety Expert Blames Operator Error For Death Of Tyre Sampson On Florida Amusement Park Ride
An independent assessment found that he was "not harnessed properly."
04/01/2022
01:16
Man Charged In Vicious Killing Of New York Woman He Met On Tinder
Danueal Drayton and Samantha Stewart went on a date in July 2018 when Drayton allegedly strangled Stewart before engaging in sexual conduct with her dead body.
04/04/2022
01:07
Man Disarming A Shooter, Was Shot By Police Instead
K'aun Green grabbed a gun from a man at a San Jose restaurant, but when police arrived, he was shot four times.
04/05/2022
01:00
Dawn Staley Makes History As The First Black Woman To Win Two NCAA Women’s Basketball Titles As Head Coach
South Carolina's 64-49 defeat of Connecticut made history for the WNBA legend.
04/05/2022
01:08
Trae Tha Truth Supports Mom Robbed At Gunpoint After Cashing Her Tax Refund
In a video shared by police, the woman is seen exiting her car when a gunman demands that she empty her pockets.
04/06/2022
01:20
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Likely To Be Confirmed In Senate Vote After Procedure Moves Forward
The final Senate confirmation vote will likely come on Thursday, and could make Brown Jackson the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.
04/06/2022
02:00
Ketanji Brown Jackson Becomes First Black Woman To Serve On Supreme Court
After several days of grueling testimony and notable bipartisan support, she is now the 116th justice of the supreme court.
04/08/2022
