Black Pregnant Woman Speaks Out After Interaction With A White Nurse

11/04/2022
The disturbing video has gone viral.
Stacey Abrams Warns Of Voter Suppression In Georgia As Early Ballot Voting Continues
Early voter turnout has already shattered records over the previous election.
10/26/2022
01:11
Gunman In St. Louis School Shooting Identified, Authorities Still Seek Motive
Police said Orlando Harris, 19, a former student at the school, reportedly killed two people and injured several others.
10/26/2022
01:12
Wisconsin Man Accused Of Plowing Into Christmas Parade Convicted Of Six Counts Of First-Degree Intentional Homicide
Brooks, who represented himself, often disrupted the court during his trial and insisted the crash was accidental.
10/27/2022
01:19
Police Charge Two Men In Homicide Of Milwaukee Woman Who Was Set On Fire
Investigators believe Kania Brunson was dating one of the suspects, who was married.
10/31/2022
01:08
Slave Descendants Cautiously Anticipate Meeting With Slave Owners’ Heirs
Families of the survivors of the last known U.S. slave ship have begun talking to owner of the vessel’s descendants.
10/31/2022
01:06
See Barack Obama's Perfect Response To Being Called ‘Fine’ At Rally
The former president was giving a speech in Detroit, Michigan.
11/01/2022
01:01
Chicago Police Supervisor Steps Down After Probe Into His Racist Facebook Posts
An investigation found that Lt. John Cannon’s Facebook posts show that he disrespects the communities he swore to serve.
11/01/2022
01:13
Migos Rapper Takeoff Dies at 28
The emcee was reportedly an innocent bystander when an altercation broke out over a dice game.
11/01/2022
01:19
Defamation Suit Against Rudy Giuliani Filed By Georgia Election Poll Workers To Proceed
Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman were falsely accused of fraud by Trump allies attempting to overturn Biden’s victory.
11/03/2022
01:18
Herschel Walker Claims His 'Resume' Is Comparable To President Barack Obama's
"Put my resume against his resume – I put it up any time of the day and I think I’ve done well," Walker told Fox & Friends.
11/03/2022
01:22
Black Pregnant Woman Speaks Out After Interaction With A White Nurse
Last month, a video of a white nurse practitioner in Philadelphia accusing a Black pregnant woman of fraud went viral.
11/04/2022
09:35
Fannie: Black Voters Matter
FANNIE, a short film, starring Academy-nominated actress Aunjanue Ellis highlights a pivotal moment in the quest for voting rights, women's reproductive health, and equality for the poor.
11/04/2022
01:26
Tiffany Cross Responds To Being Ousted From MSNBC: 'I Am Disheartened'
“I am disheartened to learn of MSNBC’s decision to cancel my show, ‘The Cross Connection,’ at such a crucial time — four days before the midterm elections,” she said.
11/07/2022
01:05
Kenyan Runners Sweep 2022 New York City Marathon
Kenyan runners Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi swept the men’s and women’s races in their debut New York City Marathon on Nov. 6.
11/07/2022
40:12
State of Our Union: Reproductive Rights with Vice President Kamala Harris
This one-hour prime-time special will feature an exclusive sit-down conversation with Vice President Kamala Harris taped before a live audience on the campus of Howard University.
11/07/2022
01:08
Black Woman Suing L’Oreal Cosmetics For Uterine Fibroids Diagnosis
The lawsuit specifically addresses chemicals in Just for Me, Dark & Lovely, Olive Oil Relaxer, and Organic Root Stimulator.
11/08/2022
01:15
White University Of Kentucky Student Is ‘Withdrawing’ From The School After A Racist Video Went Viral
Upon arrest,Sophia Rosing reportedly told police she “has lots of money and gets special treatment” before kicking and biting a cop.
11/09/2022
01:02
Wes Moore Makes History As Maryland’s First Black Governor
Moore also becomes only the third Black governor elected in the country with the victory.
11/09/2022
01:09
Nigerian Influencer ‘Ray Hushpuppi’ Gets 11 Years In Prison For Money Laundering
Ramon Abbas, who flaunted his criminal-funded lifestyle online, expressed remorse in a handwritten letter to the judge.
11/10/2022
01:03
White Alabama City Councilman Arrested After Punching Black Mayor
Tommy Bryant was charged with assault in the third degree and was released after posting a $1,000 bond.
11/10/2022
