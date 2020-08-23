BET Current: Malcolm-Jamal Warner Dead at 54; Chicago Sky Fights Online Threats, Kirk Franklin Reflects on Lost Publishing

07/23/2025

In today’s BET Current: We remember Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s legacy beyond Theo Huxtable. The Chicago Sky brings in counterterrorism tech to protect players from online hate. And Kirk Franklin opens up about the money he missed early in his gospel career.

02:47

The Hosts Open the Show
Stellar Awards 2020 E1

Gospel artists and Stellar Awards 2020 hosts Kirk Franklin, Koryn Hawthorne and Jonathan McReynolds kick off the night.
08/23/2020
02:22

BET Awards 2021 Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award Poll Video
BET Awards 2021

Visitors to BET.com are asked to share their opinion on which artist should win Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award of 2021
06/23/2021
02:01

This Is How Kirk Franklin Changed Gospel Music Forever

Franklin can be credited with giving devotional music a new edge and bringing gospel music to the hip hop generation.
06/25/2021
03:47

Travis Greene ft. Kirk Franklin & John P. Kee - "Hold on Me"

Travis Greene hits the stage of a retro nightclub in this soulful music video for "Hold on Me" featuring Kirk Franklin and John P. Kee.

06/28/2021
02:25

Hip Hop Awards 2021 Impact Track Poll Video

Visitors to BET.com are asked to share their opinion on who will win the Impact Track Award of 2021 (This will NOT impact the winners of the show)  
09/27/2021
01:00

Mariah Carey Will Return To Apple TV For A New Christmas Special

The agent of Christmas cheer returns for a second year and will perform a new single alongside Khalid and Kirk Franklin.
11/03/2021
01:06

BET Awards 2022 'The Prelude:' Kirk And Tammy Franklin Know How To Work A Red Carpet
2022 BET Awards

The couple who prays together stays together!
05/17/2022
01:14

BET Awards 2022 'The Prelude:' 3 Legendary 'Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational' Award Winners
2022 BET Awards

Gospel legend Kirk Franklin holds the record for most wins in this category.
06/01/2022
Exclusive
04:07

It's All About the Hair
2022 BET Awards

From intricate braids to mile-long locks, explore the unforgettable black hairstyles that made a statement on the BET Awards red carpet.
06/09/2022
Highlight
01:39

Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin Win Best Gospel/Inspirational
2022 BET Awards

Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin take home the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award for their song "We Win" at the BET Awards 2022.
06/26/2022
01:05

Kirk Franklin Speaks On R. Kelly: 'It's Hard to Separate An Artist From the Art'

Kelly will now stand trial in Illinois in August on federal child pornography and obstruction charges.
07/08/2022
Highlight
06:33

Mic Drop: The Best Speeches of the 2022 BET Awards
2022 BET Awards

Janelle Monáe rejects bigotry, Latto sheds a tear, Kirk Franklin honors the next generation and a surprise guest celebrates Diddy in the most memorable speeches of the BET Awards 2022.
07/11/2022
Exclusive
03:31

The Hottest Dance Moments of the 2022 BET Awards
2022 BET Awards

Lizzo opens the 2022 BET Awards with a bang, and artists like Muni Long, Jack Harlow, Ella Mai, Latto and Kirk Franklin light up the stage all night with their smooth and sexy dance moves.
07/12/2022
Exclusive
04:27

BET Awards 2022: Legendary Status
2022 BET Awards

From host Taraji P. Henson to the A-list talent and unforgettable tribute to Lifetime Achievement honoree Sean "Diddy" Combs, look back at what took the BET Awards 2022 to legendary status.
07/12/2022
Exclusive
05:01

First Time on the BET Awards Stage
2022 BET Awards

Many artists performed on the BET Awards main stage for the very first time, including Muni Long, Latto, Fireboy DML, Jack Harlow and gospel group Maverick City Music.
07/14/2022
03:28

Soul Train Awards 2023: 5 Collaborative Tracks by Maverick City Music

When it comes to powerful gospel music, what comes to mind for many is Kirk Franklin’s uplifting songs.
11/01/2023
Exclusive
21:11

Soulful Gospel, Pt. 2
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

Dive into this playlist featuring music videos from popular contemporary gospel artists, including PJ Morton, Erica Campbell, Tauren Wells and James Fortune.
11/09/2023
04:57

BET Talks at Media House: Kirk Franklin
BET TalksS2

featured guest talks, BET Awards Weekend and their upcoming projects
06/12/2025
Exclusive
29:51

The BET Awards 2025 in 30 Minutes, Presented by State Farm®
BET Awards 2025

Relive the best BET Awards 2025 moments, including Jamie Foxx's emotional speech, Teyana Taylor's performance and much more, in this recap presented by State Farm.
06/27/2025
02:53

