'GMA3' Hosts T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Yanked Off Air Amid Affair Allegations
12/06/2022
ABC News Pres. Kim Godwin called the tryst a distraction.
01:10
Dwayne Johnson Rights His Wrongs And Buys Every King-Size Snicker Bar From His Hometown 7/11
"We were evicted from Hawaii in ‘87, and after all these years - I finally got back home to right this wrong," he said on Instagram.
12/01/2022
01:05
DJ Khaled Sells Out $11 'Sneaker Kingdom' Stay In Miami On Airbnb In Minutes
The Palestinian-American super-producer also threw in some luxe gifts for lucky guests.
12/01/2022
01:05
Wendy Williams Ex-Husband, Kevin Hunter, Says He Is Broke And Facing Foreclosure: 'I Have Fallen Behind On Most of My Bills'
Kevin Hunter and the former talk show host divorced nearly three years ago.
12/02/2022
01:16
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Soul Train Awards 2022: Three Songs You’ll Be Shocked To Know Tank Wrote
The veteran musician was nominated at this year's 'Soul Train Awards' for Album of the Year.
12/02/2022
01:06
Viral TikTok Video Reveals GloRilla's Humble Beginnings As A Fast Food Worker
In June, the Memphis native addressed her humble beginnings in an Instagram Post.
12/02/2022
01:20
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Soul Train Awards 2022: Singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard is Nothing Short of Heavenly in These Gospel Records
The gospel singer was nominated for the 'Best Gospel/Inspiration Award.'
12/02/2022
01:20
'GMA's' T.J. Holmes' Real Name Trends On Twitter After Alleged Cheating Scandal Unfolds
Holmes’ government name came to light on Nov. 30, and Twitter clowned.
12/05/2022
01:00
You'll Never Guess How Much Cardi B Was Paid For A 35-Minute Performance
In a now-deleted tweet, the rapper revealed the large amount made from the “elite bankers” event.
12/05/2022
01:23
The 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television Was Black Excellence Personified
The annual event recognizes 15 categories as part of a star-studded night honoring standout achievements in Black filmmaking and television.
12/06/2022
01:05
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Soul Train Awards 2022: Best Performance Fashions
At the 2022 Soul Train Awards, artists took their looks to new heights.
12/06/2022
01:06
03:42
WATCH: ‘Tyler Perry’s Sistas' Cast Celebrate Their 100th Episode
In this heartfelt clip, the cast reflected on their major achievement!
12/07/2022
01:02
Ava DuVernay Makes History As The First Black Woman On A Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Pint
Proceeds go to the filmmaker’s non-profit.
12/07/2022
01:19
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Soul Train Awards 2022: A Look Back at Mary J. Blige’s Most Memorable 'Soul Train Awards' Moments
The Queen of Hip Hop and R&B took home the ‘Certified Soul Award’ at this year’s ceremony.
12/07/2022
01:03
This Singer Is 2022’s Most Viewed Artist On TikTok
Their songs quickly go viral on the app.
12/07/2022
01:06
Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed
Her neighbors shared that the 63-year-old was private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit.
12/07/2022
03:11
‘Emancipation’s’ Charmaine Bingwa Discusses Why It’s More Than About Slavery
The actress plays ‘Whipped Peter’s’ wife in the film in theaters now and streaming on Apple TV+ on Dec. 9.
12/07/2022
02:18
For Will Smith, ‘Emancipation’ Means More Than Escaping Slavery
The actor talks about the inspiration behind the movie and how he’s emancipated himself.
12/08/2022
01:04
Lizzo Shared Her Shining Moment At 'The People's Choice Awards' With Her 'Mama' and 17 Changemakers
The “Truth Hurts” singer dedicated the award and her acceptance speech to 17 activists, calling each one by name.
12/08/2022
01:24
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Soul Train Awards 2022: Get To Know Atlanta Artist Baby Tate
The emcee gave a high-energy performance of her single, ‘Do Better.’
12/08/2022
Trailer
00:30
A New Voice Is Ready to Rise on Kingdom Business
Singer Denita Jordan is the queen of gospel music, but secrets from her past and an unexpected rival threaten her reign on Season 1 of Kingdom Business, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
01/10/2023
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Bruh Is on BET
John, Tom, Bill and Mike try to keep their brotherhood intact as they face new challenges and navigate their messy love lives on Season 2 of Tyler Perry's Bruh, Tuesdays at 11/10c on BET.
01/09/2023
Trailer
01:02
Ruthless Season 3 Is Streaming Now
Ruth continues the fight of her life as things heat up at the Rakudushi compound on the latest season of Tyler Perry's Ruthless, now streaming on BET+.
12/08/2022
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's SistasS5 You're Invited to Sistas 100th Episode Celebration
Keep it 100 with the ladies of Tyler Perry's Sistas and host Heather B. as they celebrate the show's milestone in an interview special, airing after the new episode on December 7 at 10/9c.
12/02/2022