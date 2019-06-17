Clip (04:14)
Yesterday ABFF Honors: Sanaa Lathan Receives the Vanguard Award at the American Black Film Festival

Actress Sanaa Lathan discusses her career at the American Black Film Festival and is presented with the Vanguard Award as part of Cadillac's "Keep Rising" campaign.

