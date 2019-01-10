Season 2019 Clip (01:18)
1 week ago BET Breaks: George Tillman Jr. Signs TV Deal

BET Breaks: George Tillman Jr. Signs TV Deal

Following the success of "The Hate U Give," director George Tillman Jr. signs a producing deal with 20th Century Fox Television to expand his company State Street Pictures.  

