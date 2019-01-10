Season 2019 Clip (01:12)
BET Breaks: More About R. Kelly's Past Is Released

BET Breaks: More About R. Kelly's Past Is Released

An interview alleging R. Kelly was sexually abused as a child has resurfaced just one week after Lifetime's docuseries sparked outrage among fans and celebs alike.  

