Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (00:33)
4 hours ago BET Celebrates Her: Letters to Our VP: A message from Erica Campbell

BET Celebrates Her: Letters to Our VP: A message from Erica Campbell

In honor of Inauguration day 2021, singer/songwriter Erica Campbell shares a heartfelt message to newly confirmed Vice President Kamala Harris.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest on BET.com