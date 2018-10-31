Season 2018 Clip (03:33)
1 week ago BET Jams: WORLD PREMIERE: Trina feat. City Girls & Arie - "I Just Wanna"

BET Jams: WORLD PREMIERE: Trina feat. City Girls & Arie - "I Just Wanna"

Trina premiered the video for "I Just Wanna" on BET Jams today!

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music

Carl Weber's The Family Business

Tuesday, Nov. 13 9/8C

A Family That Knows

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC