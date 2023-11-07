Get to Know These Rising Stars on Amplified Rewind
04/19/2024
BET Amplified artists Lady London, October London and Connie Diiamond discuss the early days of their careers, groundbreaking moments in the studio and more.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Interview
05:48
Get to Know BET Amplified Artist of the Month Big Boss Vette
Big Boss Vette discusses how personal challenges nearly derailed her career, getting an exciting shout-out from Cardi B, why her fans are her family and much more.
07/11/2023
Exclusive
03:11
Big Boss Vette Plays Pass the Aux
Rapper Big Boss Vette struggles to narrow down her favorite anthems as she chooses whether to play, skip or delete songs from TLC, GloRilla, Migos, Megan Thee Stallion and more.
07/11/2023
Exclusive
02:46
Asake Plays This or That
Nigerian singer-songwriter Asake reveals his favorite movie genre, hot beverage, go-to West African cuisine and other preferences while playing This or That.
08/09/2023
Exclusive
04:14
Catch Up with These Emerging Artists on Amplified Rewind
2023 BET Amplified artists HDBeenDope, Larry June and Ambré talk creative processes and reflect on getting their big breaks.
09/01/2023
Interview
05:14
Get to Know BET Amplified Artist of the Month Kaliii
Kaliii talks about manifesting her music career at a young age, names her favorite song from her album “Toxic Chocolate,” expresses joy at being part of the "Barbie" soundtrack and more.
09/25/2023
Exclusive
03:13
Maiya The Don Plays Pass the Aux
Rising hip-hop star Maiya The Don struggles to keep a straight face while choosing between songs from artists like Destiny's Child, Erykah Badu, Lil' Kim and more.
10/01/2023
Interview
07:25
Get to Know BET Amplified Artist Maiya The Don
Brooklyn rapper Maiya The Don chats about the origins of her stage name, the story behind her viral hit song "Telfy," her plans to tour with Flo Milli and more.
10/05/2023
Exclusive
04:03
Meet Up-and-Coming Artists on Amplified Rewind
Check out 2023 BET Amplified artists Big Boss Vette, Asake and Kaliii discuss social media's impact on the music industry, sharing their artistic sides and more.
10/10/2023
Interview
03:50
Get to Know BET Amplified Artist of the Month That Mexican OT
That Mexican OT discusses his no-frills stage name, fond memories of listening to Ashanti and 50 Cent, his family legacy of making music, inspiration from Bob Dylan's artistry and more.
12/01/2023
Interview
07:26
Get to Know BET Amplified Artist of the Month Lady London
Lady London chats about growing up in a music-loving Caribbean family, developing a deep love for poetry during her time at Howard University, why she views herself as a brand and more.
01/04/2024
Exclusive
04:20
Connie Diiamond Plays Let Me Explain
Connie Diiamond gets 30 seconds to walk fans through her personal style, the different variations of drill rap, her pet peeves, her deli order and more.
03/06/2024
Exclusive
07:40
Get to Know BET Amplified Artist Connie Diiamond
Connie Diiamond talks about her previous life as a hairstylist, her biggest musical influences, the origins of her rap name and more.
03/06/2024
Exclusive
03:09
Skilla Baby Plays Pass the Aux
Skilla Baby chooses which songs to play, skip and delete from a collection of tracks by influential artists including 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Anita Baker, Meek Mill and more.
04/01/2024
Exclusive
04:37
Get to Know BET Amplified Artist of the Month Skilla Baby
Skilla Baby discusses getting his big break by opening for Travis Scott, how he came up with the video concept for "Bae" and how he looks at success.
04/01/2024
Exclusive
04:53
Get to Know These Rising Stars on Amplified Rewind
BET Amplified artists Lady London, October London and Connie Diiamond discuss the early days of their careers, groundbreaking moments in the studio and more.
04/19/2024
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
BET Awards 2024 Will Be an Unforgettable NightBET Awards 2024
Join culture's biggest night for showstopping fashion, incredible performances, major pop culture moments and more, airing Sunday, June 30, at 8/7c on BET.
05/30/2024
Trailer
01:00
Soul Mates Trailer
Two strangers are kidnapped and forced to play a twisted dating game of survival in BET+ original movie Soul Mates, streaming June 13.
05/30/2024
Trailer
01:51
The Ms. Pat Show Season 4 Trailer
Ms. Pat returns to dish out more tough love and hard life lessons to her dysfunctional family on Season 4 of the BET+ original series The Ms. Pat Show, now streaming.
05/23/2024
Trailer
00:15
BET News Presents: What's At Stake - 2024 Election RoundtableBET News Presents: What's At Stake: 2024 Election Special
Journalist Ed Gordon leads a roundtable with elected officials to discuss important issues for Black voters in the 2024 presidential election in this BET News special, June 4 at 10/9c.
05/22/2024