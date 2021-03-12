Season 1 Clip (05:08)
15 hours ago Boiling Point Trailer: Extended Story: The Fight for Admission

Boiling Point Trailer: Extended Story: The Fight for Admission

Professor Michael Eric Dyson explains how Black students like Autherine Lucy, James Meredith and the Little Rock Nine challenged school segregation in the South despite fierce opposition.

COMMENTS

Next up

Get More!

Recommended

Latest in shows