Season 1 - Episode 3 Clip (07:02)
7 hours ago Boiling Point: Lynda Blackmon-Lowery: Young Freedom Fighter

Lynda Blackmon-Lowery, who was the youngest person to march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, AL, in 1965, reflects on her experience fighting for civil rights at the age of 14.

