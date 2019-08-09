Season 2019 Clip (05:00)
Celebrities: Aldis Hodge on Prison Reform and His Role in "Brian Banks"

"Brian Banks" star Aldis Hodge talks to Jerry Barrow about what attracted him to the film, criminal justice reform and holding people in power accountable for their actions.

