Season 1 - Episode 2 Clip (00:30)
20 hours ago Disrupt & Dismantle Trailer: Disrupt and Dismantle Discusses the Poverty-to-Prison Pipeline

Soledad O'Brien discusses the link between impoverished communities and high incarceration rates, and how grassroots organizations are helping to break the cycle.    

