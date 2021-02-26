Season 1 Clip (01:00)
9 hours ago Disrupt & Dismantle Trailer: The Connection Between Poverty and Incarceration

Disrupt & Dismantle Trailer: The Connection Between Poverty and Incarceration

Soledad O'Brien explores the link between impoverished communities and high incarceration rates, then breaks down how gentrification impacts those communities.  

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in shows