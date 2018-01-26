Don't miss out! Get full access to this show and
Episode 102 | January 25, 2018 – Demetrius Shipp Jr.
BET's Mancave
S1 EP2 | Full Episode | 20:29
TV-14. Aired 1-25-2018
The guys chop it up about the hottest trending topics in “Black Twitter Time” and “What Had Happened Was”, giving their outrageous take on the stories firing up social media. Plus, Demetrius Shipp Jr. stops by and talks Tupac, “All Eyez On Me” and the importance of brotherhood.