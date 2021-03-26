Reel Talk with Javicia Leslie
Javicia Leslie, star of the CW series "Batwoman," reflects on being the first Black woman to portray the titular superhero and reveals what her dream role would be.
Javicia Leslie, star of the CW series "Batwoman," reflects on being the first Black woman to portray the titular superhero and reveals what her dream role would be.
Keith David receives NAACP Image Award nom for 'Greenleaf.'
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS