Season 2020 Clip (02:16)
15 hours ago BET BUZZ: BET Awards '20: 7 Unforgettable Hip Hop Performances From The Vault

BET BUZZ: BET Awards '20: 7 Unforgettable Hip Hop Performances From The Vault

Take a trip down memory lane to check out some of the BET Awards’ best hip hop moments!

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest on BET.com