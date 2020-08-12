Season 2020 Clip (02:10)
14 hours ago BET BUZZ: Black Women In Politics Tweet Support For Kamala Harris

BET BUZZ: Black Women In Politics Tweet Support For Kamala Harris

After Kamala Harris made history by becoming the first Black and South Asian woman to run as VP, tweets of support are pouring in from Black women in politics.

