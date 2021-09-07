Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:10)
14 hours ago BET BUZZ: Cardi B And Offset Share Picture Announcing Their Newborn Baby Boy

BET BUZZ: Cardi B And Offset Share Picture Announcing Their Newborn Baby Boy

“We are so overjoyed," the couple blushed in a statement.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music