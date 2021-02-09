Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:51)
23 hours ago BET BUZZ: ‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ Whose Hair Experiment Went Viral Threatens To Sue Company

BET BUZZ: ‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ Whose Hair Experiment Went Viral Threatens To Sue Company

Tessica Brown has also started a GoFundMe account, raising over $13,000.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in style