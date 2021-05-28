Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:14)
15 hours ago BET BUZZ: Hazel E Shows Her Body In A Bikini Months After Reporting Complications From Her 'Mommy Makeover'

BET BUZZ: Hazel E Shows Her Body In A Bikini Months After Reporting Complications From Her 'Mommy Makeover'

Six weeks after tearfully sharing details about her tragic “Mommy Makeover” surgery, Hazel-E took to Instagram to celebrate her curves.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs