Season 2020 Clip (01:32)
Yesterday BET BUZZ: Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow And Jaden Join ‘BLM’ Protest For Breonna Taylor

BET BUZZ: Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow And Jaden Join ‘BLM’ Protest For Breonna Taylor

Jada Pinkett Smith and her children are the next celebrity family who has joined the march to fight for justice as the Black Lives Matter Movement continues to accelerate.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs