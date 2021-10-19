Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:28)
13 hours ago BET BUZZ: Jussie Smollett Trial Set For November After Judge Denies Motion to Dismiss

BET BUZZ: Jussie Smollett Trial Set For November After Judge Denies Motion to Dismiss

Smollet's lawyer, Nenye Uche, revealed the actor has completed community service, forfeiting a $10,000 bond under a prior agreement.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs