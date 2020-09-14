Season 2020 Clip (01:16)
Yesterday BET BUZZ: Kaepernick Calls Out NFL For Still Blackballing Eric Reid

BET BUZZ: Kaepernick Calls Out NFL For Still Blackballing Eric Reid

Colin Kaepernick expressed his thoughts on yet another issue with the NFL, its treatment of a former teammate, Eric Reid.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in news

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC