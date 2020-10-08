Season 2020 Clip (01:07)
Yesterday BET BUZZ: Kelly Rowland Announces That She Is Pregnant

BET BUZZ: Kelly Rowland Announces That She Is Pregnant

Kelly Rowland has announced her second pregnancy with her husband, Tim Weatherspoon, in the November issue of ‘Women’s Health Magazine.’

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC