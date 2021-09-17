Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:35)
14 hours ago BET BUZZ: Kid Cudi Praises Lil Nas X And Slams Homophobia In Hip Hop

BET BUZZ: Kid Cudi Praises Lil Nas X And Slams Homophobia In Hip Hop

The pair bonded after a Twitter user questioned why the "Old Town Road" artist had no Black male artists on his album.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music