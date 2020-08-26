Season 2020 Clip (01:08)
Yesterday BET BUZZ: LeBron Teams With NAACP To Recruit Poll Workers For Election

LeBron James’ More Than a Vote campaign announced they will roll out a program to recruit poll workers in Black electoral districts for the 2020 election.

