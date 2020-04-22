Season 2020 Clip (01:45)
12 hours ago BET BUZZ: "Love & Basketball": 5 Things You Didn't Know About The Film

BET BUZZ: "Love & Basketball": 5 Things You Didn't Know About The Film

In honor of the 20th anniversary of Gina Prince-Bythewood's iconic film "Love and Basketball," we pulled together five things you may not know about the classic.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs