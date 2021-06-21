Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:12)
23 hours ago BET BUZZ: Macy Gray Calls For U.S. Flag Redesign: "It Is Tattered, Dated, Divisive"

BET BUZZ: Macy Gray Calls For U.S. Flag Redesign: "It Is Tattered, Dated, Divisive"

The Grammy-winning singer wants the flag to represent all states and all people in the U.S.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music