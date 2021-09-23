Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:21)
12 hours ago BET BUZZ: Melvin Van Peebles, Icon Of Black Hollywood, Dead At 89

BET BUZZ: Melvin Van Peebles, Icon Of Black Hollywood, Dead At 89

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Melvin Van Peebles, father of Mario Van Peebles, passed away the evening of Sept. 21, surrounded by family.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs