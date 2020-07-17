Season 2020 Clip (01:24)
14 hours ago BET BUZZ: Michael Jordan’s Game-Worn Basketball Shoes Up For Auction

The largest selection of basketball shoes worn by Michael Jordan, while playing with the Chicago Bulls, is headed to auction in partnership with Christie’s and Stadium Goods.

