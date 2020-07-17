Season 2020 Clip (01:18)
14 hours ago BET BUZZ: Michelle Obama Heads To Spotify With New Podcast

BET BUZZ: Michelle Obama Heads To Spotify With New Podcast

Michelle Obama is no longer in the White House but her voice is more powerful than ever. Now, she will be heard worldwide with her new podcast premiering on Spotify.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs