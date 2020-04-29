Season 2020 Clip (00:54)
21 hours ago BET BUZZ: Oprah Will Be Virtual Commencement Speaker For Graduates

BET BUZZ: Oprah Will Be Virtual Commencement Speaker For Graduates

Oprah Winfrey is teaming up with Instagram and Facebook to bring a dose of inspiration to graduates nationwide.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs