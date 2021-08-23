Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:23)
16 hours ago BET BUZZ: Sha’Carri Richardson Drops Out Of Prefontaine Classic After Placing Dead Last

BET BUZZ: Sha’Carri Richardson Drops Out Of Prefontaine Classic After Placing Dead Last

The sprinter opted out of the 200M race after finishing ninth place in the 100M.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in news