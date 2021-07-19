Trending:
12 hours ago BET BUZZ: Former St. Louis Cop Sentenced To Four Years For Beating Black Undercover Officer At Protest

Randy Hays and other officers brutally beat Officer Luther Hall, who was posing as a protestor, in 2017.

