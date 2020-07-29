Season 2020 Clip (01:05)
Yesterday BET BUZZ: Stacey Abrams Voting Rights Documentary Gets Release Date

BET BUZZ: Stacey Abrams Voting Rights Documentary Gets Release Date

A sweeping documentary about Stacey Abrams and her fight for voting rights is getting ready to drop on Amazon and select theaters in September.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in news

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC