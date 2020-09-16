Season 2020 Clip (01:18)
Yesterday BET BUZZ: Tina Knowles-Lawson Says 'Beyoncé' Is Her Last Name

BET BUZZ: Tina Knowles-Lawson Says 'Beyoncé' Is Her Last Name

Celebrity mom and fashion designer Tina Knowles-Lawson is opening up on the origin of her superstar daughter Beyoncé's name.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC