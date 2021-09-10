Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:08)
23 hours ago BET BUZZ: Wendy Williams Promo Tour Canceled Due To ‘Ongoing Health’ Issues

BET BUZZ: Wendy Williams Promo Tour Canceled Due To ‘Ongoing Health’ Issues

The media maven has previously discussed several health issues she’s had, including a battle with Graves’ Disease, which caused her to go on a hiatus last year.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs