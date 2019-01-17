Season 2019 Clip (00:30)
Yesterday BET News Special: Martin Luther King Jr.'s Legacy Lives On

BET News Special: Martin Luther King Jr.'s Legacy Lives On

Artists and activists reflect on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s bravery and leadership during the civil rights movement when Martin: The Legacy of a King airs Monday at 9/8c.

COMMENTS

Get More!

Recommended

Latest on BET.com

Martin: The Legacy of a King

Mon, Jan. 21 9/8c EST

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC