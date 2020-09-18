Season 2020 Clip (00:30)
9 hours ago #ReclaimYourVote Exclusive: Marc Lamont Hill Urges You to Reclaim Your Vote

#ReclaimYourVote Exclusive: Marc Lamont Hill Urges You to Reclaim Your Vote

Marc Lamont Hill gets the word out about the first-ever National Black Voter Day on September 18 with a reminder that your vote matters because your future matters.

