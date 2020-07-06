Season 1 - Episode 13 Clip (08:25)
Glam Gap Full Episode: How Dancer Erin Carpenter Built a Nude Hosiery Brand

Erin Carpenter, founder of Nude Barre, went from dyeing her dance tights as a young ballerina to creating hosiery and undergarments that elevate women of all shades.

