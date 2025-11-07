SZA Opens Up About How She Handled the Kendrick and Drake Feud

SZA is finally sharing her thoughts on being caught in the middle of one of the biggest rap feuds in recent years — Drake versus Kendrick Lamar.

In her new GQ cover story, the “SOS” singer talked about what it was like watching the tension unfold between two artists she’s connected to. Her longtime ties to Top Dawg Entertainment naturally placed her close to Kendrick’s corner, but Drake’s decision to name-drop her during the back-and-forth only made things more complicated. He even claimed Kendrick’s career was in her shadow — a line that had social media in full debate mode.

Before the feud kicked off, SZA had actually appeared on two songs from Drake’s most recent solo album. But once things turned competitive, she stayed quiet and kept it classy. “It was something between two grown-a** men, so why would I insert myself between something between two grown-a** men?” she said.

She made it clear she had love for both. “Obviously, I love Kendrick. I’m signed to TDE. That’s my family. Obviously, I’ve known Drake for so long and we have a beautiful rapport,” she explained. “It’s always unfortunate when the unfortunate occurs.”

Still, she didn’t let the beef stop her from performing her hit with Drake, “Rich Baby Daddy,” every night on the Grand National tour alongside Kendrick. “Why wouldn’t I?” she said with a grin. She pointed out that Kendrick’s “Poetic Justice,” his 2012 collab with Drake, was part of his own tour setlist — so she didn’t see why she couldn’t do the same.

It wasn’t until fans started pointing it out online that she realized some people might misinterpret it. “I don’t know why I wouldn’t be celebrating some sh*t that I ate up,” she laughed.