5 Products You Need To Stay Hydrated This Summer

This year is halfway into the books and that means the summer is finally here. As you enjoy the wonders of the season, make sure your body feels the love, too.

It’s easy to get caught up in the moment while outside and neglect to stay properly hydrated, but don’t worry—we've got you! Although water is nature’s best cure for hydration, there are other products essential to the quality of your health and can offer lasting results.

Whether you’re expecting to party like it’s 1999 or prefer a more low-key aesthetic, staying in the game of fun this summer is to stay hydrated.

Here is a list of items from head to toe that will keep you hydrated this season.







Hair

While the summer months can be exhilarating, they can also be daunting on your mane. If not properly cared for, the heat can strip your hair of its natural moisture, leaving it feeling dry and brittle. To prevent hair disaster this season, add a quality conditioner to your wash-day routine.

This moisturizing and detangling conditioner by Design Essentials –a brand that’s been Black-owned brand over 30 years– will nourish your hair with love. Curated with almond, avocado, and shea butter, this product will provide results that you will be able to see and feel.

Face

Before you reach for your favorite foundation, grab a moisturizer first. After all, your makeup can only be as great as the canvas it sits on.

Last month, our sis Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty company released Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer, which doubles as a sunscreen and is bound to cure your dry skin blues.

Enriched with antioxidants, niacinamide to help reduce blemishes, and hyaluronic acid to soothe the skin, this product goes above and beyond to protect your face.

Body

Ceasing the day has never been easier with Liquid I.V. With various tasty flavors, including sugar-free options, the party will go up every day of the week.

Keep this product on deck for you and your crew to prevent having to throw in the towel early.

No matter the event or destination, staying hydrated is key to enjoying the good times.

Hands

This summer is meant for mixing and mingling, so your hands must be in tip-top condition for your next boss-move handshake. Just don’t get caught slipping with dry, ashy knuckles.

With this hand cream from L’Occtiane , you might even get mistaken for a hand model. Its slim packaging makes it easy to carry on the go to any event.

Feet

This sun is out, and so are your toes. Remember to show your feet from love as you rock your next pair of sandals. Nothing will ruin the perfect fit more than cracked heels.

This solution from Eucerin offers immediate results and up to 48 hours of dry skin relief per application.